Team Spartan wins fitness competition

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 21

The Jalandhar Fitness Batch Competition was organised by Romi Bagga, a fitness trainer. During the athletics competition, Ishaan and Jassi were the winners of the men's and women's 100-metres sprints, respectively.

In plank challenge, Vicky won the top prize among the men with a time of 7.30 minutes, while Ruchi Madaan (7 minutes) won the women's category.

Team Spartan was declared the overall winner of the event.