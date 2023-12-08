Tech CT: Nakodar school emerges overall champ

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 7

Tech CT, an inter-school competition organised by the CT Group of Institutions, witnessed a convergence of over 60 schools and more than 1,500 students. The event served as a platform for students to showcase their talents in a variety of technical and creative competitions.

The event was graced by the presence of chief guest Dr Atul Fulzele, Inspector General BSF, Punjab Frontier. Dr Fulzele’s inspiring address motivated the students to strive for excellence in their chosen fields.

The competitions spanned a diverse range, including speed X-A gaming competition, debate competition, tech science projects, poster making, rangoli making, ad mad show, and tech quiz.

In the culmination of the competitions, Tagore Model School, Nakodar, emerged as the overall winner, with Akal Academy, Sultanpur Lodhi, securing the first runners-up position, and Hindu Putri, Kapurthala, claiming the second runners-up title.

The occasion was further enriched by the attendance of principals from various schools, faculty members, and students, and dignitaries, including Charanjit Singh Channi, chairman, CT Group and Dr Manbir Singh, managing director of CT Group.

During the event, IPS Atul Fulzele shared words of wisdom, emphasising the significance of nurturing innovation and creativity among the youth. He commended the efforts of the participants and encouraged them to pursue their passions with dedication and determination.

