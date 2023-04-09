TEDx event at NIT on April 15

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 8

Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT) is all set to hold its first edition of TEDxNITJalandhar as a university chapter of TEDx on April 15.

Designed to be a one-day event, it will offer attendees a chance to meet and interact with world-class speakers from various domains, network with like-minded people and widen their horizons in diverse fields. The registrations for the event have already begun via the website www.tedxnitjalandhar.org.

The line-up of speakers for the event includes Sandeep Sarma, who is a prominent figure in the world of design and content. Sandeep is currently serving as the Head of Design and Content at Xiaomi India. With a passion for user experience and a keen eye for detail, his work has helped shape the company’s brand image and product offerings.

Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria, a renowned chef, author, and television personality will also be a speaker. Pankaj rose to fame as the winner of the first season of the popular cooking competition show, MasterChef India, 2010.

The third speaker will be Dr. Deepti Pinto Rosario. Deepti is a third generation obstetrician gynaecologist and a female healthcare activist from the town of Porvorim, Goa. She’s not only a leading figure in the obstetrics and gynaecology community, but is also an activist fighting for gender equity in healthcare.

The other speakers are Dr. V. Adimurthy, a Padma Shree awardee and an ISRO scientist. Dr. Adimurthy was the lead concept designer of India’s Mars mission- Mangalyaan, 2013. Devinder Maheswari and Kapil Jindal are IIT prep buddies-turned-co-founders of the leading technology media company Beebom. Beebom has been making waves in the tech industry for several years and is catering to more than 100 million monthly users, combined on all platforms.

By bringing forth a symphony of ideas and stories shared by celebrated professionals across industries, the event promises to be an intellectual treat for young and mature minds. Technology, Entertainment, Design (TED) is a global not-for-profit organisation devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful TED talks.