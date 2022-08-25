Teej celebrated with fervour

The Youth Club and the Department of Punjabi, PCM SD College for Women, celebrated ‘Teeyan Teej Diyan’ with much fervour and gaiety in order to mark the traditional welcome of monsoon by one and all. Chander Mohini Markanda and Dr Kiran Arora were the chief guests of the day. The environment throbbed with folk dance and rendering of folk songs by the students. Adding rich hues to the occasion were multiple stalls of mehndi and bangle. A swing was laid down in the college premises to enliven the ancient heritage of the festival of Teej exemplifying love and fertility. President Naresh Kumar Budhiaji, other members of the management and Principal Pooja Prashar commended the endeavours of the departments in perpetuating the legacy of the yearly fiesta across generations.

Zonal kho-kho competition held

In the zonal kho-kho competition held recently at Bhargo Camp, the girls of DIPS School, Uggi, performed brilliantly and secured the second position. School Principal Deepak Rana said Navneet Kaur, Manveer Kaur, Jasmine Kaur, Ramanjot Kaur, Navjot Kaur from Class X, Navleen Kaur, Tanveer Kaur, Arshdeep Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Palvi Sharma from Class IX, Kamalpreet Kaur And Kirandeep Kaur from Class VIII took part in the competition. The second placed team was felicitated by the Principal with a certificate. MD Tarwinder Singh said it was an endeavour of the DIPS management to provide all the facilities to the students so that they can perform well in every field. CEO Monica Mandotra congratulated the school Principal and staff. “The school is a place where children are given primary education so that they can perform well at the national and international level,” she said.

Teej celebrated at Phagwara college

MLU DAV College, Phagwara, celebrated the vibrant festival of Teej. The function began by floral welcome to the chief guest Surbhi Singla, who got 75th rank in the UPSC and became IAS. She addressed and inspired the students to work hard. The celebration began by telling a brief history of Teej and the significance of this festival in Punjabi culture. The students presented cultural items like dance, folk songs and gidha. Principal Kiranjeet Randhawa appraised the students about the celebration of Teej festival. A ‘Punjabi Corner’ was set up to acquaint the students with the Punjabi culture. Items like charkha, chaki, chullha, madhani and tractors were exhibited. A selfie corner was set up to quench the anxiety of selfies among the students. Swings were enjoyed by the guests, staff and students. Floral decoration dominated the scene. Stalls of different kinds such as bangles, golgappe and ice-cream were organised by the college. Bangles and mehandi stall was organised by the college for girl students. Girls applied Arabian mehandi design and other designs of their choice. Principal Kiranjeet Randhawa expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the guests and appreciated the efforts of staff and students.

Talent Fiesta at Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya Collegiate Sr Sec School organised Talent Fiesta-2022 under the aegis of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya. The event began with the welcome address of chief guest for the event Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi. Dwivedi welcomed the new entrants of Collegiate School. After the address, the performances of students in various events such as solo dance, solo song, best out of waste, still life/landscape, mask making, modelling, wonders of sciences at home, etc. were held. During the culmination of the event, winners in various categories were announced. Veena Deepak, co-ordinator, KMV Collegiate Sr. Sec. School, gave vote of thanks to the Principal and judges of all the events. The Principal congratulated the winners and motivated them to keep participating in these kinds of activities in future also. The results of the competition were as follows: Ms Elegant—Shardha and Ritika, Ms Beautiful Attire—Crystal, Ms Fresher—Rupinder, 1st runner up—Ishavpreet and 2nd runner up—Gurkiran.

Investiture Ceremony organised

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the premises of ‘Cambridge International Foundation School’. The elections were conducted in a democratic way. The newly appointed council members of ‘Cambridge International Foundation School’, on the occasion, marching with the melodious beats of the school band, gave the message that we will always be ready to serve. The programme started with the welcome of chief guest Dr Ankur Gupta, DCP, Law and Order. The event started with the blessings of God and lighting of the lamp. Ryan Inder Singh of PYP was elected as president, Saina Garg as vice-president, Harshal Aggarwal as representative and Shreyas, Manswin Kaur and Manmahakpreet Kaur joined the student council as secretary for discipline. Yuvraj Singh took oath as president of the senior student council, Noor Agarwal as vice- president, Tavmehar Singh cultural head, Shivraj sports captain, Gunika Bhatia and Parvi Khosla took oath as delegates and Vidhita Pathak took oath as student council representatives. School Principal Rashmi Saini, in her inspiring words, gave the message of fairness and readiness to the students.

World Entrepreneurs’ Day celebrated

Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering celebrated World’s Entrepreneurs’ Day in the campus. The institute’s innovation council in collaboration with the entrepreneurship development cell organised a webinar on how startups and SME’s can enter and grow in export market globally. The resource person for the webinar was Jagat Shah, an entrepreneur, founder and mentor of various organisations like Cluster Plus, Global Network, Global Network Institute and many more. As many as 300 students of BBA, BCom (Honours), BCA, BTech, MBA and MCA attended the webinar. The webinar began with a welcome address by Rajesh Bagga, director, Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering. Bagga welcomed the resource person Dr Jagat Shah and guest of honour Ahsan Ul Haq, president, Jalandhar Management Association. Dr Jagat Shah started his address stating that exports are the benchmark of competitiveness. India is at number 3 when it comes to using technology, he said. The same technology can be leveraged to expand one’s business at global level. Dr Shah also demonstrated how a layman can find the international market for any product using government portals. One can start exporting their products with by investing Rs 1 lakh with the help of Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India, he said. Dr Shah also elucidated the seven forms of capital required for running a successful business.

New academic session begins

Trinity Group began its new academic session 2022-23. Prayers were offered for the good future of the newly arrived students in the college. Jalandhar Commissioner of Police Gursharan Singh Sandhu, and administrator, Jalandhar Diocese, Bishop Agnelo Rufino Gracias, were the chief guests. The programme began with devotional music. Principal of Trinity College, Dr Ajay Parashar, warmly welcomed everyone to attend the event. Bishop Gracias worshipped God by taking quotations from the Holy Bible and prayed to God for the all-round development and better future of the students. On the occasion, as respecting all religions, Dr Malkiat Singh, assistant professor Deepika, and assistant professor Tania, together with the students, introduced students to the teachings of different religions by reciting shlokas of Gurbani, Bhagwad Gita, and the holy Quran.

College magazine editor nominated

Professor Jaswinder Kaur, head, Department of Zoology, Lyallpur Khalsa College, has been nominated as chief editor of the college magazine ‘The Beas’. This information was given by the college Principal, Gurpinder Singh Samra. He said the college magazine aimed at bringing out the hidden creative talent of the students and added that the task of an editor was to polish that talent. He congratulated Kaur on her new responsibility and expressed a hope that she would do justice to the task assigned. Kaur expressed her thanks towards the Principal and assured that she would try her best to fulfill her duty as the chief editor. The occasion was graced by the presence of Dr Palwinder Singh, dean, cultural affairs, and Prof Prabhdeep Kaur.

Cyber Jagrukta Divas celebrated

Cyber Jagrukta Divas was celebrated in Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr. Sec. School. The students were sensitised about cybercrime and ways to protect themselves with cyber security. Speech and house board display competition was conducted in the school. Principal Priyanka Sharma informed the students that with the rapid technological development and increase in the use of the internet, there is growing risk of cybercrime. So we must be aware about the cyber security.

Akshay Urja Diwas organised

To explore and celebrate the power of renewable sources of energy—Akshay Urja Diwas was organised in HMV Collegiate Sr. Sec. School. The day commemorated the birthday of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and the objective of this event was to generate mass awareness and popularisation of need, benefits and uses of renewable energy devices and systems in all spheres of life. The event was commenced with lighting of the lamp to spread divine grace. The green champion awardee and Principal Ajay Sareen conveyed her felicitation of Akshay Urja Diwas to the young learners and motivated them to be considerate towards environment. She put forth the catchword “Save Energy and Make the Earth Greeneer” and emphasised to be highly conscious while using energy resources. Meenakshi Sayal, school coordinator, congratulated the students and all faculty members and apprised that wind, earth and water are the most precious blessings the mankind has and it is the solemn duty to conserve them and use them with wisdom as they are far better renewable resources than traditional energy resources that are exhaustible and take millions of years to replenish. The students of senior secondary classes participated with great enthusiasm in different activities. Different sources of energy were represented creating models like those on ocean wave power generator, solar irrigation system, solar cooker, wind power, solar power energy, hydroelectric power point, DC generator, etc. Namrata of SSC 2 stood first, Jaishree of SSC 2 attained the second position and Alvis of SSC 1 secured the third position. The overall coordinators of the event were Vandana and Ridhima.

DIPS College students excel in exams

Students of DIPS College (Co-Educational) performed brilliantly in the results of MCom and BCom conducted by the GNDU. College coordinator Harpreet Kaur said in MCom first semester Mandeep Kaur got the first position, Kirandeep Kaur second, Harmanpreet Kaur third and in the BCom, second semester examination, Harpreet Kaur and Amreen got the first position, Manpreet second and Jaggi got the third position. The college gave certificates to all the students and motivated them to perform similarly in the next examination. While congratulating the students, CEO Monica Mandotra said, “Along with performing well in the examination, it is important to prepare for the difficulties that lie ahead.”

SD college for women students shine

PCM SD College for Women students performed well in the BSc (Fashion Designing) semester VI exams, results of which were declared recently. Anjali bagged the first position in the college by scoring 89.59 per cent marks. Simranpreet Kaur stood second in the college by scoring 89 per cent marks and Neha grabbed the third position with 88.6 per cent marks. President Naresh Kumar, other members of the management committee and Principal Pooja Prashar felicitated the students on their success and wished for their bright future.

Student shines in KYPY exam

Amritpal Singh, a Class XII student of Swami Sant Dass School, has brought laurels to the school by getting 561st rank in the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KYPY) exam. The examination was conducted on May 22 by the Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Bengaluru. The president of the school, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Shantanand, and Principal Sonia Mago, inspired him to be hardworking and consistent as ever.

15 get jobs in Placement drive

As many as 15 BTech students of DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology (DAVIET), who will be graduating in July 2023, were selected by GreyB Research Limited at a salary package of Rs 7 LPA. GreyB is a business innovation research company. The firm has selected the students after rigorous rounds comprising of online test, coding test, group discussion, technical and HR interview. The ecstatic students while giving details of the offer said they would work as software developer and research analyst. The selected students are Himanshu, Akshat Gupta, Adarsh Kumar Jha, Raghav Sharma, Piyush Sharma, Jannat Miglani, Bhavana, Abhay Rawat, Japesh Dixit, Paras Mittal, Vishal, Ashish Kumar, Shivang Seth, Aarushi Sharma and Pavleen Kaur. Dr Manoj Kumar, Principal, DAVIET, congratulated the students on their success.

Development programme for staff

IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) has initiated a professional development programme (PDP) for officers, employees and staff to create a skilled workforce, promote modern education system and to develop a better environment in technical educational Institutions. The first PDP has been started in association with the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The programme aims to conduct workshops on effective leadership exercises in technical educational institutions across Punjab in the next phase. University target topics are to develop better management and communication skills, knowledge of data handling, handling procurement and budgetary issues, self-analysis and career development, complete e-learning, e-office, etc. The first PDP will continue till 12 days. The first of its kind PDP was inaugurated by Rahul Bhandari, Principal Secretary, Department of Technical Education and Industrial Training, Punjab, and Vice-Chancellor, IKGPTU, at its main campus.

