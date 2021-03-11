Tension grips college campus

Jalandhar, June 11
Tension gripped a private college on Friday evening after a girl student reportedly uploaded a post against the Muslim community supporting the remarks made by suspended BJP leaders—Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal—against Prophet Muhammad.
The Kashmiri students lodged a protest after which the college authorities asked the girl to apologise for her post. She was also made to delete her post. The police had to be called in to pacify both sides. The college management said the students were told to stay calm and refrain from making any communal remarks on the campus.
