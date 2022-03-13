Term-II to begin from April 26

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared results of Class X term-I examinations on Saturday. An objective-type examination was held for students in December.

At Police DAV Public School, as many as 14 students of the total 284 scored 100 per cent marks. The cent per cent result achievers from the school included Aryan Mehta, Japnoor Kaur, Shaurya Aggarwal, Suryavansh Parhar, Tanish, Tanush Shoor, Arjunvir Singh Rode, Garsha Bansal, Mehak Vaid, Reet Kaur, Sheetal Sharma, Yash Madhok, Bhrigu Gupta and Udayveer Singh.

Principal Rashmi Vij said, “The result of term-I which was purely on the basis of objective examination would carry 40 per cent weightage. The term-2 paper will be all subjective and its result will also carry the same 40 per cent weightage. The remaining 20 per cent marks will be given on the basis of internal assessment.”

Meanwhile, the CBSE also declared the datesheet of term-2 examination starting from April 26.

In Sanskriti KMV School, 25 students crossed 95 per cent mark and stood on the upper merit positions. The top scorers included Kartik Dia with 100 per cent marks, Palak Malhotra and Vyomesh Gupta scored 99.2 per cent, Sorya and Ruhani 98.8 per cent, Janvi, Kartik Pahwa and Sanjana Badhhan 98.4 per cent, Harman Verma 98 per cent, Kanishka Arora 97.6 per cent, Manik Paul and Yashika Bhatia 97.2 per cent, Daljodh Singh, Rachit Aggarwal , Anushka Thakur, Subhneet Kaur, Shivankar Partap Singh and Sukhmanpreet Kaur 96.8 per cent, Vaani Kapoor and Hemantpreet Singh 96.4 per cent, Kritika Sharma 96 per cent and Vriti 95.2 per cent, Bhavya Sharma, Drishti and Sanjeev Pal 95 per cent. /The school management, Principal Rachna Monga and teachers congratulated all students and their parents. Chander Mohan, President, Sanskriti KMV School, and Prof Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi, Manager, Sanskriti KMV School, extended their heartiest wishes to meritorious students.

In Apeejay School, as many as 24 students have scored more than 95 per cent marks. Aaryan Suri top scored with a perfect 100. Roopanshi Marwaha got 99.5 per cent. Gurchet S Thind, Hunar Pasricha and Mannat Bindra and Bhumika Aggarwal got 99 per cent. Saumya Gupta scored 98.5 per cent, Krrish Suri and Chetan Sharma bagged 98 per cent each. Keshav Garg, Kanika Verma and Parth Narayan Kapoor have got 97.5 per cent. Lavanya Chandel has scored 97 per cent. Moulik Gupta, Snehal Anand, Japleen Kalsi and Shrey Kamra stand at 96.5 per cent. Mannat Thind has bagged 96 per cent. Aadi Sood, Saanvi Puri and Paarth Sharma have got 95.5 per cent. Ravlina Gill and Neerav Malhotra have got 95 per cent each.

DIPS chain students also performed well in the Class X first-term results. MD Tarwinder Singh, CAO Ramneek Singh, CEO Monica Mandotra and school principals congratulated all students and extended their best wishes for a bright future. Anmol Deep Singh scored 99.5 per cent, Himanshu got 99 per cent, Siya 98 per cent, Priyanshi Singh 95.5 per cent and Harmandeep Kaur, Gurshaan Singh and Arshpreet Kaur got 95 per cent each.

The Nobel School also got 100 per cent result. Chairman Prof CL Kochher and Managing Director Kumar Shiv Kochher congratulated students on their achievement. Principal Amita Sharma applauded the efforts of students and her hardworking team.

Students of Innocent Hearts, too, scored well. Dakshi Shukla scored 100 per cent marks. Shikhar Mahajan, Angel, Mehak Dhingra, Ananya Kapoor, Jessica and Moushumi Arora also brought laurels to the school by securing 99.5 per cent marks. Thirtytwo students from Green Model Town scored above 95 per cent and 68 students scored above 90 per cent. Anup Bowry, Chairman, Innocent Hearts, congratulated the students and their parents on the success of the students. Rajiv Paliwal, Principal of Green Model Town School, motivated students to work hard in the same manner and wished them best in the final examination.