Terrace gardening has made this couple's retirement fruitful

Jalandhar, February 22

Terrace gardening, which is usually seen as a passion or hobby for green thumbs, has now become a popular activity to bring home-grown organic food on your table. Besides, the excess use of fertilisers, pesticides and among other chemicals, has further forced people to set up a sprawling green cover at their terrace.

The story of Inder Raj Singh (65), a retired PCS officer, and Mangjit Kaur (63), a retired vice-principal, is also inspired from the same concept.

He says they took to this green hobby after realising the fact that this will not only help them make the best use of their time, but it will also prove beneficial for their health and well-being.

It was in 2018, when they first planted a sapling at their rooftop, and since then their terrace is a home to more than 50 plants. Apart from the terrace, they also have a small green space at the entrance of their house which houses many birds. And the moment one moves close to the plants, the constant chirping of birds is soothing to the ear, and is sure to please one’s senses.