Tharoor advocates for INDIA bloc

Says if Kerala, TN can differ on alliance policies, why not Punjab, Delhi

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference in Jalandhar on Saturday. Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, May 25

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor today said if two neighbouring states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu can have a different policy on alliance partnership, it was completely understandable for New Delhi and Punjab also to have some difference.

Tharoor, who was in Jalandhar to attend an intellectuals’ meet organised by the Congress for doctors, lawyers and professions, was put forth a query on how Aam Aadmi Party and Congress could have an alliance in Delhi and not in Punjab. His explainer was, “Every state had its own history, ground realities and politics. In my home state Kerala, we have two main parties - Congress and CPI - contesting against one another. One of the two parties wins over the other every five years. In Tamil Nadu, our immediate neighbour, political alliances are entirely different. Congress, DMK and CPI there are in an alliance. So if that can happen in neighbourhood, why not in Delhi and Punjab”.

Advocating for INDIA alliance, Tharoor said, “The nation is ready for a change. People are tired and fatigued with this government. They are also sick with the use of inflammatory language that the Prime Minister used against a particular community. We understand that he has certain core Hinduvta vote, but it could just be about 20 per cent and that alone cannot help him make a comeback. He can no longer sell national security issue for he has failed on both Ladakh and China border issues.”

He was also questioned on his choice for the Prime Ministerial candidate if the INDIA alliance wins, he replied: “In India, we have Parliamentary type of government which we run like a presidential type of government. We do not want to run it like a one-man show as is the situation now. In Parliamentary government, PM is just the first among the equals. So after the poll results are announced, there will soon be a meeting and the alliance partners will decide their PM candidate.”

First randomisation of EVMs held in K’thala

Jalandhar: In view of Lok Sabha elections to be held on June 1, the Kapurthala District Administration on Saturday conducted the first randomisation of voting machines here at the District Administrative Complex in the presence of representatives of political parties. Giving details about the entire process, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Amit Kumar Panchal said as per the directives and schedule of the Election Commission of India, first randomisation of voting machines was conducted. — TNS

