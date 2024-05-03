 The Gurukul School : The Tribune India

The Gurukul School

Jalandhar: Labour Day was celebrated with great joy in The Gurukul School. On the occasion, a special assembly was organised in the school, wherein students described the importance of the day through speeches and poetry. Poster-making and slogan-writing competitions were also organised for the students. School director Sushma Handa and Principal Radha Gakhar extended greetings to all the employees on the occasion. The students were encouraged to respect all those people without whom development is impossible.

To widen the horizons and encapsulate the concept of globalisation, a ‘face-to-face interaction’ was organised between students of a secondary school of Dante, Italy, and Swami Sant Dass Public School, Jalandhar. Both sides shared facts about their countries and schools. The students also shed light on their beliefs, culture and examination system. Knowing one other leads to transcending boundaries, and it was an enriching experience for students of both the countries. The partner school also shared invaluable information about their own country. They also highlighted the main facets of their curriculum, timetable and main subjects. Principal Sonia Mago is making efforts to organise such activities develop a sense of oneness with other nations.

Kamla Nehru Public School inaugurated the ‘rise up for peace’ fest, a vibrant week-long event dedicated to promote art integration and mental wellbeing. As many as 210 students, spanning classes I to IV actively participated in diverse activities centred around themes such as zero hunger, gender inclusivity, no poverty, and good health and wellbeing, all in alignment with sustainable development goals (SDG) — peace, justice and strong institutions. The students showcased their talents through various mediums, including minecraft worlds, coding projects, street plays, artworks, songs, dances, and poems. Students, accompanied by their parents, esteemed guests, and visitors, collectively pledged their dedication to the initiative. The event was graced by guests, including Ritu Gupta, Gems Little Hand (principal), Rachna Khurana, Kids Planet School (principal), and Neha, Kiddies Care (principal).

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised an inter-house English poem recitation competition for classes I to VIII. The theme was ‘Environment and the Earth’. The efforts and presentation of the students was appreciable. Manik (Class I) of Sahibzada Fateh Singh House, Saanvi of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh House and Nimrat (Class II) of Sahibzada Jujhar Singh House of, Gyanvi (Class III) of Sahibzada Fateh Singh House, Madhav (Class IV) of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh House, Navriti (Class V) from Sahibzada Jujhar Singh House, Sehajpreet Kaur (Class VI) of Sahibzada Ajit Singh House, Manvi (class VII) from Sahibzada Ajit Singh of and Prisha (Class VIII) of Sahibzada Fateh Singh House won trophies for their extraordinary performances, which were the appreciated by all. The competition was coordinated and guided by Sushma Kaushal and Sunil.

