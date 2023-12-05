Theatre festival begins with play 'Sang Chhadvam'

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 4

City residents are getting to witness great plays as Yuvaa Theatre opened its 9th National Theatre Festival ‘Yuvaa Rang Utsav (YRU)’ on Saturday with a lively drama from Chandigarh, ‘Sang Chhadvam’ by Natya Griham.

Schedule of plays The Overcoat by Yuvaa Theatre on December 9

Banswada Company by Theatre Depot from Mumbai on December 10

Pati Gaye Re Kathiawar by Sparsh Natya, New Delhi, on December 16

First Teacher by Alankar Theatre, Chandigarh, December 22

Badnam Kudi by Sarthak Rangmanch, Patiala, December 23

Dil Dhadakne Dijiye by Yuvaa Theatre, Jalandhar, December 24

On Sunday, ‘Roop Anoop’ by Unicorn Studios, Mumbai, was performed. The festival is organised every year by Yuvaa Theatre and is supported by KL Saigal Memorial Trust. It brings a feast of plays and stories from different genres, directed by eminent directors from different parts of the country. This year, YRU brings to the audience some fun-filled comedies, romances and plays with strong social messages, enriching and entertaining at the same time. The festival is designed as a weekend theatre bonanza which goes on till December 24. The audience gets to watch a new play every Saturday and Sunday at 6 pm.