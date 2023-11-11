Theft accused PO arrested

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) absconding for the last three years. Station House Officer Yadwinder Singh said the accused was identified as Malkit Singh, alias Nihala, a resident of Warra Budh Singh village. The accused is wanted in a case of theft registered in 2017. A stolen motorcycle was recovered from him. OC

2 held on charge of snatching 11K

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested two miscreants on the charge of snatching cash and a smartphone. Investigating officer (IO) Bhajan Singh said the suspects had been identified as Harsh Kumar of Mulle Wal Bahmanna village and Kiranjit Singh, alias Billa, of Mulle Wal Khehra village. Balwinder Singh of Nawan Pind Akalian village had complained to the police that two bike-borne persons had snatched Rs 11,000 and a smartphone from him. The IO said a case was registered against the suspects and a smartphone and a sharp weapon was recovered from them. OC

Man arrested under NDPS Act

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling heroin. Station House Officer (SHO) GS Nagra said 10 gram of heroin was recovered from the possession of the suspect, identified as Makhann, a resident of Chak Kalan village. The SHO said a case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect. Sub-Inspector Som Nath was conducting further investigation into the matter, the SHO added. O/C

Moga man held for stealing bike

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a Moga district resident on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. Investigating Officer (IO) Balvir Singh said the suspect was identified as Pawan, a resident of Ket Esse Khan. The IO said a case under Sections 379 (Theft) and 411 (Dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC had been registered against the suspect. The police recovered a stolen motorcycle without registration number from his possession, the IO said.

#Phagwara