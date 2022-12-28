Theft bid at PNB branch in Paldi

Mahilpur, December 27
Some unidentified miscreants attempted theft at a branch of the Punjab National Bank in Paldi village last night.
Bank manager Jujhar Singh told the police that he had shut the bank last evening. This morning, the sweeper found that the bank’s belongings were scattered, and that someone had broken in through the back wall of the bank. Two unidentified thieves had tried to break the cash vault at around 2 am, but failed to do so. The Mahilpur police have been informed about the incident.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 dead, 8 injured in stampede-like situation at Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore
Jostle among the public during the roadshow leads to stamped...
Uzbekistan Health Ministry probes death of 18 children, alleges link to India-made cough syrup
Says that 18 out of 21 children suffering from acute respira...
4 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter near Tawi bridge in Jammu
7 AK assault rifles, one M4 rifle, three pistols and a large...
India likely to make negative RT-PCR report mandatory for passengers arriving from China, 5 other places from next week: Sources
Health Ministry sources caution that next 40 days will be cr...
PM Modi's mother Hiraben admitted to hospital, doctors say 'condition stable'
Modi visits hospital to meet his ailing mother