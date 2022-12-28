Theft bid at PNB branch in Paldi

Our Correspondent

Mahilpur, December 27

Some unidentified miscreants attempted theft at a branch of the Punjab National Bank in Paldi village last night.

Bank manager Jujhar Singh told the police that he had shut the bank last evening. This morning, the sweeper found that the bank’s belongings were scattered, and that someone had broken in through the back wall of the bank. Two unidentified thieves had tried to break the cash vault at around 2 am, but failed to do so. The Mahilpur police have been informed about the incident.