These teachers show ‘where there’s a will there’s a way’

Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

Hoshiarpur, September 4

Of the 74 teachers who will be felicitated by the School Education Department on Teacher’s Day at Virasat-e-Khalsa, Anandpur Sahib, five are from Hoshiarpur district.

Maths teacher Sewa Singh (Government Senior Secondary School, Lambda) and science teacher Sandeep Singh (Government Middle School, Pandori Bawa Das) have been selected for the state award from the Secondary Department.

Sewa Singh

Jasveer Singh, head teacher, Government Primary School (Girls), Bariyan Kalan (Mahilpur), and Nitin Suman, Government Primary School, Bhadiyar (Garhshankar), will receive the state award from the Elementary Department.

While Jasveer has worked relentlessly on improving infrastructure in nine schools that come under him, Nitin has completely tranformed the school in the past 15 years.

Even more inspiring is the story of Vandana Heer, ETT, Government Primary School, Chadyal, who has been selected for the Young Teacher Award.

Sandeep Singh

Vandana was not familiar with using computers when she joined the service, but the Covid period was a turning point. Now, she is not only well-versed in using computers, but also has 150 educational videos available on the state government's Educare App.

Congratulating the teachers for this proud achievement, District Education Officer (Secondary Education) Gursharan Singh and DEO (Elementary Education) Sanjeev Gautam said the state awardees would encourage fellow teachers to better the performance next year too by giving their best.

On the occasion, Deputy DEO (SE) Dheeraj Vashisht, Deputy DEO (EE) Tarlochan Singh, District Education Reform Dal incharge and Principal Shailendra Thakur, Smart School Coordinator, Principal Jatinder Singh, District Media Coordinator Samarjeet Singh, Social Media Coordinator Yogeshwar Salaria and Harminder Pal Singh of Padho Punjab, Padhao Punjab also congratulated the award-winning teachers.

Improving infra in nine schools

I have worked dedicatedly to improve the infrastructure of my school at Bhuno. After joining as the centre head, I made the same efforts in all nine schools under my supervision. This award will encourage me to work more in this direction. Jasveer Singh, State awardee

For 15 yrs, Making school better place

When I joined in 2007, I had to even clean the school building to make it look like a school. For 15 years, I have painted the school walls and drawn educational content on them. This award brings a greater responsibility to me. Nitin Suman, State awardee

Made 150 educational videos

I was not comfortable with computers, but the Covid period was a turning point. Now, I have 150 educational videos available on the state government's app. I feel motivated to continue the good work for the betterment of students. Vandana, Young Teacher Award Winner