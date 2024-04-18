Thief nabbed with batteries

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The police arrested a thief and recovered three large batteries of tractors from his possession on Tuesday night. The suspect has been identified as Surinder Pal, alias Chhinda, a resident of Atholi village near Phagwara. A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect.

