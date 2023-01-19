Thieves break into jewellery shop in Jalandhar, steal ornaments worth lakhs, cash

Jalandhar, January 18
A jewellery shop on Garha road here was robbed in the wee hours of Wednesday after thieves entered by cutting a hole into a wall and made away with gold and silver ornaments worth lakhs.
According to the police, Neeraj Chauhan, a jeweller who owns a jewellery shop by the name ‘Raman Jewellers’ at Gurjit Nagar on Garha road, was shocked to see that his shop had been burgled when he opened it on Wednesday around 10 am.
Case will be cracked soon
CCTV footage of the shop and nearby areas is being scrutinised. The case will be cracked soon, and all those involved in it will be behind bars. Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, DCP, Investigation
The jewellery items that were on display were missing and there was a hole in the wall towards the back of the shop. In his statement to the police, Chauhan said there was a vacant plot at the rear side of his shop and the thieves entered through the same plot by cutting a hole into a wall.
He said the gold and silver ornaments that were on display had been stolen and some cash that was kept in the drawer of his counter was also missing. However, the safe containing gold jewellery was found intact. He said the thieves had brought a gas cutter with them to break open the safe but they couldn’t break it, and escaped with whatever they found on the display.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Investigation, Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the incident came to light at around 11 am when the owner of the shop informed the police about it. He said police personnel, including
senior officials, immediately reached the spot and teams had been formed to investigate the case from all angles.
He further added that CCTV footage of the shop and nearby areas was being scrutinised to get clue to the incident. He claimed the case would be cracked soon, and all those involved in it would be behind bars. When asked about the exact loss the owner suffered, DCP Teja said they hadn’t still received the exact worth of ornaments stolen, but it was believed to be in lakhs.
Yet another incident of robbery puts the district police in dock as there has been a spurt in criminal activities across the district lately. Residents are seem concerned about the rising crime rate.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
New Zealand PM to step down next month after 6 years in power
Jacinda Ardern says 'I no longer have enough in the tank'
Following govt's assurance, Punjab ambulance employees call off strike; to resume work today
Say the govt has agreed to increase their salaries and give ...
9 killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
The accident takes place at 4.45am at Repoli village in Raig...
Tripura goes to polls on February 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya February 27
Counting on March 2 | BJP in power in these three states