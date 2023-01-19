Thieves break into jewellery shop in Jalandhar, steal ornaments worth lakhs, cash

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 18

A jewellery shop on Garha road here was robbed in the wee hours of Wednesday after thieves entered by cutting a hole into a wall and made away with gold and silver ornaments worth lakhs.

Thieves made their way into the shop by cutting a hole into one of its wall. Tribune photo

According to the police, Neeraj Chauhan, a jeweller who owns a jewellery shop by the name ‘Raman Jewellers’ at Gurjit Nagar on Garha road, was shocked to see that his shop had been burgled when he opened it on Wednesday around 10 am.

The jewellery items that were on display were missing and there was a hole in the wall towards the back of the shop. In his statement to the police, Chauhan said there was a vacant plot at the rear side of his shop and the thieves entered through the same plot by cutting a hole into a wall.

He said the gold and silver ornaments that were on display had been stolen and some cash that was kept in the drawer of his counter was also missing. However, the safe containing gold jewellery was found intact. He said the thieves had brought a gas cutter with them to break open the safe but they couldn’t break it, and escaped with whatever they found on the display.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Investigation, Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the incident came to light at around 11 am when the owner of the shop informed the police about it. He said police personnel, including

senior officials, immediately reached the spot and teams had been formed to investigate the case from all angles.

He further added that CCTV footage of the shop and nearby areas was being scrutinised to get clue to the incident. He claimed the case would be cracked soon, and all those involved in it would be behind bars. When asked about the exact loss the owner suffered, DCP Teja said they hadn’t still received the exact worth of ornaments stolen, but it was believed to be in lakhs.

Yet another incident of robbery puts the district police in dock as there has been a spurt in criminal activities across the district lately. Residents are seem concerned about the rising crime rate.