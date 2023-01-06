Thieves steal ornaments

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: Some unidentified miscreants on Wednesday broke into the Chakreshvari Devi Jain Tirath temple situated on the Malsian road and decamped with silver ornaments and other valuables. Rajiv Jain, the spokesman of the temple, told the media that thieves stole the silver crown, silver chains and silver bangles adorning the idol of Mata Devi and other valuables. A case has been registered in this regard. OC

Two POs fall in police net

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) — Gurpindar Singh of Ajtanni village — who had been absconding for the past several months. The suspect had been wanted in connection with a case of drug peddling. In another case, the Nakodar Sadar police have arrested PO Sodhi Singh of Luharan village in a case of illegal mining of sand, said IO Sukhdev Singh. TNS

Three held for snatching

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police claim to have busted a gang of snatchers by arresting two of its members. Investigating officer (IO) Hans Raj said the suspects have been identified as Sagar of Lohian Khas, Sunny of Kutbi Wal village and Krishan Kumar of the Padda colony. The IO said he had received information that the suspects used to rob residents. They were intercepted at a naka. A case has been registered under Sections 379-B, 411 and 482 of the IPC. TNS

Petrol bomb hurled at house

Hoshiarpur: A petrol bomb was reportedly hurled at a house in Mohalla Sun City by some unidentified persons in the wee hours on Wednesday. The owner of the house, Amarjit Singh, said he heard an explosion in the night and suspected it to be due to short-ciruit. However, on checking the CCTV footage, he was shocked to see that someone had attacked the house with a petrol bomb. DSP (City) Palwinder Singh and DSP (D) Parminder Singh reached the spot along with the police party. A case has been registered. OC

Drug peddler arrested

Phagwara: The police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 14 gram of heroin and 13 intoxicant injections from his possession last night. The peddler was identified as Sandeep Singh, a resident of Khalwara Gate, Phagwara. The accused was nabbed at a check-point near Baba Gadhia locality, the police said. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. OC

One held under NDPS Act

Phagwara:The Mehatpur police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicating tablets. Investigating officer Paramjit Singh said 145 intoxicating tablets were seized from the possession of the suspect, who has been identified as Balkar Singh. A case has been registered against the suspect under the NDPS Act.