Thieves strike at 5 shops, decamp with valuables

Jalandhar, September 13
Thieves struck at five shops in the Saidan Gate market in the wee hours here today and decamped with valuables.
They entered the shops around 5 am after breaking open the locks of the shutters. The incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the market. The miscreants, with covered faces, came in a XUV. They were also carrying weapons.
Shopkeepers said when they came to open their establishments in the morning, they found the locks and shutters partially broken.
Om Narang, a shopkeeper, said: “Thieves came in a XUV. They even took away DVR attached with the CCTVs in our shop. We have provided all clues to the police.” The shopkeepers said they were still assessing their losses.
The police said: “We are trying to ascertain establish the identity of the miscreants. They will be nabbed soon”.
