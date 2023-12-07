‘Thieves’ strike at Musapur govt school, staff, pupils in grip of fear

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Nawanshahr, December 6

There is an environment of fear among students, parents and staff of Government Smart Senior Secondary School, Musapur, here.

Unidentified persons broke into the school premises in the Sadar Banga area of the district two days ago and decamped with goods worth over Rs 1.5 lakh. The stolen goods include an LED, a computer set, a DVR and mid-day meal ration.

Village sarpanch Kulbir Singh and school staff suspect the role of drug addicts behind the incident. According to information, the boundary wall of the school was being constructed. There was a possibility that thieves might have entered the premised through it.

School staff and the sarpanch have been making rounds of the police station to lodge an FIR in this case. Even after two days, no FIR has been registered.

The security guard deputed by the school authorities was not present at the time of the incident. “He told us that he was not feeling well. So, he went back at 12 midnight,” said Ravi Basra, officiating principal of the school.

There is also a gym in the same complex where the theft took place.

Kulbir Singh, sarpanch of Musapur village, said there was restlessness among the residents. “We are 100 per cent sure that drug addicts of our village committed the theft at the school. They have not been seen here for the past two days after the incident,” he said.

SHO Sadar Banga Rajiv Kumar said investigation was going on in the case. “It is suspected that drug addicts are behind the crime. We will definitely lodge an FIR in this case,” he claimed.

No FIR lodged yet

