Thieves strike at NRI’s house in Phagwara's Dosanjh-Kalan village

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 8

The house of US-based Jasbir Singh, who is also a member of the NRI Sabha, was reportedly burgled at his native Dosanjh-Kalan village near Phagwara last night.

The burglars entered the house after breaking open the window panes and grills. They took away goods, including LED TV, clothes, gadgets and digital video recorder (DVR) of CCTVs installed in the house.

On a complaint lodged by the victim, the Goraya police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

In another case, burglars targeted the house of a shopkeeper, Naresh Kumar, in Mohalla Sunder Nagar in Nakodar yesterday.

The burglars entered the house after breaking open the locks and decamped with 800 Canadian dollars, Rs 15,000 in cash and gold ornaments.

Naresh Kumar was at his shop, while his wife was in the school at the time of the incident. The police have registered a case against unidentified persons.

