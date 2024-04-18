Thieves strike at shop selling worship items

Jalandhar, April 17
Thieves struck at a shop selling worship items located in the crowded Saidan Gate market in the wee hours of Wednesday.
The suspects, who reportedly entered the shop from the terrace after breaking the grill, took away cash and valuables.
After getting information, the police reached the spot and started investigations into the matter.
Surinder, proprietor of the shop, RS Exotics, said when he opened the shop this morning, he found cash box and drawers ransacked. Though the main locks of the shop were intact, items were lying scattered inside the establishment. The exact loss was yet to be ascertained.
The police said CCTV cameras installed at the shop were non-operational. However, they were scrutinising the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby to identify the suspects.
