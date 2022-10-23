‘This Diwali, burn your ego, not crackers’ echoes across city

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 22

Giving impetus to the state government’s announcement of a two-hour window for burning green firecrackers only, several educational institutes across the city have stepped up to play their part in sensitising the people to keeping the environment clean.

MHR DAV Institute of Nursing students during ‘Eco-friendly Diwali Fest’ on the campus.

“This Diwali fill your homes with flowers and diyas and say no to crackers to save nature and environment.’’ This message echoed on the premises of MGN College of Education as its NSS unit celebrated Green Diwali. Students decorated the premises with diyas, rangoli and posters and took pledge to celebrate e-diwali without crackers. Principal Neelu Jhanji appealed one and all to celebrate Diwali by lighting more diyas and candles and stop buying crackers with an intention to spread light, brightness and happiness, not pollution.

Innocent Hearts students celebrate Diwali in Jalandhar.

At Innocent Hearts School, Grade IV students resolved to celebrate a ‘Safe and Green Diwali’. Teachers exhorted the children to follow the ideals of Lord Rama and celebrate a pollution-free Diwali by not using firecrackers. Visits were also conducted to various community welfare centres to spread the message of celebrating green and peaceful Diwali. Apart from the slogan-writing and poster-making competitions, mottos like “Burn your ego, not crackers” were beautifully embedded in the colourful rangoli patterns. Students and teachers also pledged to do away with plastic bags and instead creatively prepare attractive Diwali gift packages with wastepaper.

MHR DAV Institute of Nursing organised “Eco-friendly Diwali Fest 2022”. Besides holding cultural performances and putting up stalls of decorative material like candles, garlands, earthen diyas, etc., the institute drove home the message of celebrating a safe and environment-friendly Diwali. At Mayor World School, KG-II presented a street play, spreading the message of Green Diwali, very emphatically.

Grade X students conducted an assembly on the theme “Vocal for Local” and enacted a play, urging the audience to buy articles from local vendors and add to their smiles. The school management motivated students to celebrate Green Diwali.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya Principal Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi, too, expressed concern regarding environmental pollution and appealed to everyone to celebrate a pollution-free eco-friendly Diwali.

Activities like poster-making and power-point presentation were also organised by the computer club of KMV with an aim of spreading the message of celebrating an environment-friendly and pollution-free Diwali. Students created awareness about celebrating the festival of Diwali by keeping the environment clean, free from firecrackers during the activities.

CT Institute organised a seminar on “Green Diwali”. The key speaker Damanbir Singh, ACP North, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police told students that firecrackers lead to emission of gaseous pollutants in the air which harm, environment and health. Also, the noise causes distress to the elderly, especially to those who have heart disease.