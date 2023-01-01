This ‘fearless’ mother of three delivers food all through night

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, December 31

She’s been attacked and revered. She has juggled gruelling schedules and earned respect. She is the quintessential, fearless “delivery girl” — a rarity in a small city like Jalandhar.

Her scarf is wrapped like a mask around her face and she flits about in her scooter from one end of the city to the other, running errands in the chilly December night. As the city remains steeped in celebrations on New Year’s Eve and some huddle up in warm blankets to escape the chilly outdoors, fearless Jyoti Dhamija, mother of three, delivers orders into the wee hours of the morning. A fierce believer in the independence of women - she has been on the job for the past five months.

Dressed in black and almost men’s clothing, with a helmet to complete the look, Jyoti is equipped - as orders queue up for the night.

Isn’t she ever scared? She says, “I dress like men and I’m healthy. Mostly no one can tell. I pack myself up from head to toe. I’m usually running errands until way late in the night and at times it gets to 2 to 3 am. Last night I slept at 3 am. Since its New Year’s Eve today, it’s going to be exceptionally busy. It’s work and has to be done.”

Jyoti’s family circumstances led her taking up the job. She previously worked as a nanny and took care of kids at a high end local crèche - but the pay wasn’t enough to comfortably run her ‘twin’ households (in-laws and maternal family). She presently double times for a food delivery service and ‘She Scooty’ a women’s pick up and drop service in the district.

Her mother, father, younger brother and her three kids (two boys and a girl) are dependent on her. She is the only daughter of her parents.

She says, “My husband is a driver and is away many times. I have three kids; the eldest daughter is in 7th standard. My husband can barely manage resources for us. My maternal home is completely dependent on me as my brother doesn’t work and father is also old. I do food delivery and rides whenever I can.”

Her grit has earned her accolades too. She says: “Once a customer tried to attack me for the delay in order. But there are many others who respect me. There are people who are surprised, they give me tips and offer me water or beverages when they see me. At some homes, men call their wives and show that a woman has come for delivery. They praise me and give generous tips. At a hotel party - some partying girls were overjoyed and proud to see me. They clicked selfies with me.”

Her advice to other women: “Don’t be dependent on men. Since childhood, I never like when women have to beg men. Women go hungry for food because their husbands aren’t paying. Women should have the courage to stand on their own feet. I’m the pillar of my family. I am the bill payer for two homes. I am proud to be so.”