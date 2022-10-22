This year, 261 cops laid down lives in line of duty, says IG

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, October 21

Floral tributes were paid to the martyrs of the Punjab Police and a parade was held to mark Police Commemoration Day here at ITI Ground on Friday.

Inspector General of Police, Ludhiana Range, Surinder Pal Singh Parmar said the supreme sacrifice of Punjab Police officers and personnel could not be forgotten. They laid down their lives to maintain peace and harmony in the state, defending unity and integrity of the country.

Police Commemoration Day The day is observed to reassure the dependents of the martyrs that the police department and society will not only remain indebted to them, but will also always stand by them.Rs Surinder Pal Singh Parmar, IGP, Ludhiana Range

“The unparalleled sacrifices are made by the police and paramilitary personnel in line of duty every year. This year, we have 261 sacrifices,” said IG Parmar. He said as many as 27 police jawans and officials of Nawanshahr had laid down their lives while fighting against militancy and contributing towards restoring peace, harmony, law and order in the state. He said Police Commemoration Day was observed to reassure the dependents of the martyrs that the police department and the society would not only remain indebted to the sacrifices made by their family members but would also stand by them. The IG along with SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena also lent ear to the grievances of the dependents of the police martyrs and promised them to resolve their problems on priority.

Narrating the historical importance of the day, SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena said the day was observed by the police of all the states and the para military forces across the country to pay tributes to the jawans of CRPF, who attained martyrdom on October 21, 1959 at hot springs (Ladakh) during an assault by the Chinese Army.

DSP Madhavi Sharma read out the list of 261 officials and jawans of police and para military forces who sacrificed their lives during the past one year. A contingent of the police led by DSP Arshpreet Singh presented a salute to the martyrs.

DC, Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Karunesh Kumar, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Jagbeer Singh Mehandiratta, ADC (D) Amardeep Singh Bains and District Attorney Satnam Singh were among the officials present on the occasion to observe two minutes’ silence to pay tributes to the martyrs.

District civil and police officers apart from retirees and family members of martyrs salute and paid floral tributes to the great heroes of the nation by laying wreaths in front of the martyrs’ wall.

Family members of the martyrs were honoured on the occasion.