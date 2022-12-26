Three arrested for abetment to suicide

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 25

On a complaint lodged by Gurbax Kaur, a resident of Skoahpur village in Nawanshaher district, the Goraya Police have arrested three villagers under Section 356, 306 and 34 of the IPC on the charges of abetting the suicide of the daughter of the complainant.

The accused are Bhupinder Singh, his wife Jaswinder Kaur and their daughter Kamaljeet Kaur, all residents of Kang Jagir village.

The complainant, Gurbax Kaur, told the police that her daughter Kamaljit Kaur got married to Sukhwant Singh of Kang Jagir in 2011. As her husband moved to Qatar, her father-in-law Bhupinder Singh, her mother-in-law Jaswinder Kaur and her sister-in-law Kamaljeet allegedly tortured her over their demand for dowry. Even after her husband returned home, there was no end to the cycle of harassment. Ultimately, the daughter of the complainant took her own life by consuming poison on December 4.