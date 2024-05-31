Three arrested for looting petrol pump

Phagwara, May 30
The Bilga police have arrested three miscreants for looting Rs 51,680 from a petrol pump.
Investigating officer (IO) Ashwani Kumar said the suspects had been identified as Parjinder Singh, alias Pindu, a resident of Pati Bhatti Bilga village, Gurmohit Singh, alias Gopi, a resident of Hari Pur Khalsa village, and Amrit Pal Singh, alias Ranja, a resident of Kot Badal Khan village.
Ashish Misra, a native of UP and working at Hamara Petrol Pump, Sham Pur village, on the Nurmahal-Phillaur Road, told the police that while he was sitting in the office with his colleague, three looters with their faces covered barged into the office around 8.30 pm on May 7. The suspects threatened to shoot them if they did not hand over cash to them.
Misra said fearing threat to his life, he gave them Rs 51,680. The suspects later fled towards Nurmahal after the incident. The IO said a case was registered.
