Three arrested for snatching in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Three persons, allegedly involved in a number of robbery and snatching cases, have been arrested by the police on Sunday. The accused have been indentified as Desh Kumar, a resident of Lohian, Lovepreet Singh, alia Bhullo, and Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash, both residents of Shahkot. They were nabbed at a naka on the Nawa Pind Khalewal bridge on April 29. A TVS Jupiter (PB76-A-8365), a Hero Splendor (PB08-EV-1856), a Platina (without numberplate) have been recovered from the trio. An FIR under Sections 379-B and 511 of the IPC had been lodged at the Lohian police station. TNS

Two arrested on abduction charge

Jalandhar: Two persons have been arrested on the charge of kidnapping on Sunday. A case under Section 365 of the IPC was lodged against Sudhir Kumar, a resident of Patiala, and Surinder Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, for kidnapping Varinder Singh, a resident of Patiala. The complainant, Gurmeet, said he and his employer Varinder were working at Parjian village in Jalandhar when the rim of their trolley broke. Varinder went to a shop at Mehatpur to get it repaired from where four to five people took him away in a car. One of them was Sudhir Kumar. The police traced two of the kidnappers and arrested them. tns

Vaccination camp at Apahaj Ashram

Jalandhar: The 88th vaccination camp was organised at Apahaj Ashram, near HMV College, Jalandhar, on Monday. While the Apahaj Ashram has been doing yeoman’s service in the organisation of camps, it had already organised 87 camps in which people from all ages were jabbed against Covid. The vaccination will be held from 10 am to 12 noon. Chairman Tarsem said Covid vaccination was must to ensure protection from disease. TNS

39 devotees hurt in road accidents

Garhshankar: A total of 26 devotees, who came to Khuralgarh Sahib and Charan Chho Ganga, the shrines of Sri Guru Ravidas, were injured when the bus they were travelling in plunged into a gorge. Fortunately, the bus fell straight into the gorge. Of the 32 passengers, six escaped unhurt and 26 were injured. In another incident, a tempo carrying 16 devotees to the same religious shrines fell into a ravine. Thirteen persons were injured and three escaped unhurt in the mishap. Two passengers, Balwant Singh (60), a resident of Dhada Kalan, and Jasmine (13), a resident of Salempur, were referred to the PGI. OC

No new case in Jal, K’thala dists

Jalandhar: No new case of Covid was reported from Jalandhar on Sunday. The tally in Jalandhar remained unchanged at 78,342 cases. The number of active cases in Jalandhar is 15. No deaths were reported, keeping the deceased tally at 1,578. The Kapurthala district also reported no new Covid case on Sunday. The district tally remained at 23,884 and no new death was recorded.