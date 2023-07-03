Three arrested on murder charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 2

The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested three persons and booked three others on charge of murdering a man, identified as Kuljinder Singh (35), a resident of Ladhe Wali village.

Station House Officer (SHO) Gurinder Jit Singh Nagra said the suspects had been identified as Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Mehmud Pur village, Viki, a resident of Mohalla Guru Nanak Pura, Nakodar, and Varinder Singh, alias Battu, a resident of Mohem village falling under the Mehat Pur police station.

Kiranjit Kaur, wife of Kuljinder, complained to the police that her husband, along with his tractor, went for puddling (kaddu) the land taken on rent at Ladhe Wali-Rasul Pur village around 11 pm yesterday.

Kiranjit said the land was visible from her house. She came outside after hearing some noise. When her husband came out of the land, the suspects, who reached there in two cars and a scooter, waylaid him and attacked him with sharp weapons. Her husband suffered serious injuries in the incident.

The complainant said she, along with her brother-in-law, reached the spot at 12.45 am. They took Kuljinder to a clinic at Khambarra village where he succumbed to his injuries.

The SHO said a case under Sections 302 (murder), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 148 and 149 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the suspects and their three accomplices, identified as Ravinder Singh, a resident of Rasul Pur village, Rajjat, a resident of Sarak Pur village, and Rohit, alias Datter, a resident of Chak Muglanni village. Their three accomplices are absconding and raids are being conducted to nab them.