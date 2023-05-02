Three booked for poisoning youth

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked three persons on the charge of killing a youth by giving him poison. Investigating Officer (IO) Salinder Singh said Balwindar Singh, a resident of Nihaluwal village in Lohian Khas, had complained to the police against Buta Ram, a resident of Meinwal Araiyan village, Joga, a resident of Sokhe Wal, and Shubash, a resident of Saliachan village. He alleged the accused assaulted his brother-in-law Gursharan Preet, a resident of Meiwal Arianyan village on April 28 and forcibly administrated poison to him, which killed him on Sunday. The IO said raids are being conducted to nab the absconding accused. OC

Cash stolen from gurdwara

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing cash from gurdwara. Sarbann Singh, a resident of Partab Pura village, complained to the police that thieves barged into Gurdwara Shri Baba Sain Bhagat on April 29 night and stole cash from the box. Investigating Officer Anwar Masih said the investigation was on. OC

Woman held with heroin

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested a woman on the charge of selling heroin. Investigating officer Jaspal said 4 gram of contraband was recovered from Jaswinder Kaur, a resident of Gounsu Wal village.