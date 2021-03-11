Three booked for rape, assault

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar: The police have registered a case against three persons, including a woman, on the complaint of a rape victim. The 21-year-old victim told the police that her friend Preeti had introduced her to Bildon village’s youth, Bunty, two years ago and they became friends. On April 22, Bunty called the victim to say that he had come to his village by car and wanted to talk to her about something important. The victim said he took her to a cattle shed in Bildon where he raped her and beat her up saying that it would not be good if she revealed the incident to anyone. After this, the victim went home on foot and did not tell anything to anyone out of fear. But as her condition worsened due to injuries, the family members got her admitted to hospital for treatment. On the statement of the victim, Garhshankar police have registered a case against three, including Bunty, his sister-in-law and Sunny, under Sections 109, 376-D, 506 and 120-B of the IPC. OC

One killed, 1 hurt in road accident

Garhshankar: One person was killed and another injured when a tractor trolley overturned in the hills of Maili village in Chabbewal area. As soon as the information of the incident was received, the Jaijon police reached the sopt. It is being told that for the ongoing construction work at a religious place in the lap of the hills, a tractor trolley was carrying the interlock tiles from Saila. The tractor-trolley went uncontrolled down a slope, due to the sudden appearance of a wild animal. In the accident, Sukhbir Singh and Harjeet Singh were injured. With the help of the people, they were taken to a private hospital in Hoshiarpur where doctors declared 26-year-old Sukhbir Singh as brought dead while Harjeet Singh was under treatment. Jaijon police outpost in-charge Manna Singh told the reporters that Sukhbir Singh and Harjeet Singh, were both residents of Mazara Dingria and used to work as labourers. OC

Three arrested with intoxicants

Hoshiarpur: The district police have arrested three persons and recovered a large quantity of intoxicants from them. The police of police station Chabbewal have recovered 43 grams of intoxicating powder from Kuldeep Ram, a resident of Moogo Patti. The Mehtiana police have arrested Johnson and William, both residents of Khanauda and recovered 103 grams of intoxicating powder from them. Separate cases have been registered against the accused under the NDPS Act by respective police stations. OC

Man injured in accident dies

Hoshiarpur: After the death of a person who was injured in a road accident, the Hariana Police have registered a case against the accused on Sunday. Hardev Singh, a resident Bhikhowal, told the police that his brother Harjap Singh was going on a cycle. During this, a bike rider hit him. Harjap was admitted to the hospital in an injured condition where he died during treatment. The police have registered a case against the accused biker Gurdev Singh, a resident of Adowal Garhi.