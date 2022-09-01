Three booked for theft in Phagwara

Phagwara, August 31
The Nakodar city police have booked three persons, including a woman, on the charges of theft and criminal breach of trust.
Investigating Officer Mangat Gupta said that the accused have been identified as Seema Rani, a Nur Pur Chatha resident, and Ajay of the Purewal Colony in Nakodar, and Daman, a resident of Rishi Nagar.
A resident of Kamal Pura had complained to the police that Seema used to open parcels received at his office and fill them with old materials, and send them back. It has also been alleged that Ajay and Daman stole cash amounting to Rs 1,50,000 and a parcel worth Rs 11,500, in his absence.
The Investigating Officer said a case has been registered under Sections 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession) and 408 ( Criminal breach of trust by clerk or s ervant) of the Indian Penal Code.
