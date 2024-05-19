Three booked on assault charge

Phagwara, May 18
The Nurmahal police have booked three members of a family on the charge of assaulting a woman.
Investigating officer (IO) Amarik Lal said the suspects had been identified as Pawan Kumar, a resident of Chuheki village, his wife Sarabjit Kaur and son Sunil Kumar. Monika, a resident of the same village, told the police that the suspects barged into her house on May 11. They assaulted her and also threatened her with dire consequences.
A case under Sections 323, 341, 452, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects.
