Three booked on charges of attacking, killing youth

Our Correspondent

Mukerian, September 16

The police have booked three persons on the charges of attacking and killing a youth over an old rivalry near Patial village on the Hajipur Road.

According to information, Govind Rai Goldy (30), a resident of Hajipur, was going towards Mukerian with Navraj, a resident of Sunehda village, on a motorcycle.

When they reached near Patial village, four persons riding motorcycles came from behind and attacked Govind.

In order to save himself, Navraj took a turn towards Patial village. He lost balance over the two-wheeler and they fell on the road. The miscreants attacked Govind with sharp weapons, before fleeing from spot. He suffered serious injuries in the incident.

Meanwhile, passers-by shifted the injured person to the Civil Hospital, Mukerian, in an ambulance. Owing to his critical condition, he was referred to a private hospital in Jalandhar, where he succumbed to his injuries.

On the complaint of Preeshat Kumar, brother of the deceased, the police registered a case of murder against Manpreet Singh, a resident of Saidon, Gandhi, a resident of Sahlian, and Romit, a resident of Begumpur Kamlooh.