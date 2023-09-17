Three booked on charges of attacking, killing youth

Mukerian, September 16
The police have booked three persons on the charges of attacking and killing a youth over an old rivalry near Patial village on the Hajipur Road.
According to information, Govind Rai Goldy (30), a resident of Hajipur, was going towards Mukerian with Navraj, a resident of Sunehda village, on a motorcycle.
When they reached near Patial village, four persons riding motorcycles came from behind and attacked Govind.
In order to save himself, Navraj took a turn towards Patial village. He lost balance over the two-wheeler and they fell on the road. The miscreants attacked Govind with sharp weapons, before fleeing from spot. He suffered serious injuries in the incident.
Meanwhile, passers-by shifted the injured person to the Civil Hospital, Mukerian, in an ambulance. Owing to his critical condition, he was referred to a private hospital in Jalandhar, where he succumbed to his injuries.
On the complaint of Preeshat Kumar, brother of the deceased, the police registered a case of murder against Manpreet Singh, a resident of Saidon, Gandhi, a resident of Sahlian, and Romit, a resident of Begumpur Kamlooh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029
Sonia Gandhi pitches for OBC quota within reserved seats, in...
Indian-origin MP says Canadian Hindus 'soft targets', urges them to be calm, vigilant
The Hindu MP says Pannun is trying to provoke the Hindu-Cana...
Class 9 student in Lucknow dies of heart attack in school
The child develops breathlessness while attending class foll...