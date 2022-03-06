Three boys go missing

Tribune News Service

Phagwara: Three migrant children of Bihar went missing under mysterious circumstances from Mohalla Onkar Nagar locality of Phagwara three days ago. Mohalla resident Vinod Jaswal, a migrant, told the police that his son Harpreet and his friends Vishal and Iayas Khare went to school on Wednesday but did not return. On his complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 346 of the IPC and sounded alert in neighbouring towns as well. OC

No fresh covid case in Jal today

Jalandhar: The district on Saturday reported no new case of Covid-19 as the total number of infections remained 78,215. With no deaths in the district, the district deceased tally remained at 1,578. As many as 76,595 persons have recovered from Covid in the district, while the number of active cases has come down to 42. Of the 20,94,545 samples collected in the district, so far, 19,31,497, have tested negative. Meanhile, the Kapurthala district reported three new cases today. The district tally reached 23,830. No death was reported, taking the deceased tally to 579.

VK Meena is now Principal Secy

Jalandhar: Jalandhar Divisional Commissioner VK Meena, a 1997-batch IAS officer, has been promoted as the Principal Secretary in the rank of first above super time scale of the Indian Administrative Services. The Punjab Government has issued the orders of promotion of four IAS officers to the rank of Principal Secretary — Rahul Bhandari, Krishan Kumar, Veerendra Kumar Meena and Rakhee Gupta Bhandari. As per the orders consequent upon the promotion, these officers will continue to work at their present posting in the first above super time scale. TNS

Man duped of Rs. 9.55 l, 3 booked

Lohian: The Lohian Khas police have booked three travel agents, including a couple, for allegedly duping a villager of Rs. 9.55 lakh on the pretext of sending him and his family abroad. IO Avtar Singh said the accused have been identified as Jaswant Singh of Kang Kalan village, his wife Kuldip Kaur and Sarwan Singh of Shabana colony, Jalandhar. Kulwindar Singh of Talwandi Butain village, complained to the Jalandhar (Rural) SSP that he paid Rs. 9.55 lakh to the accused for facilitating them abroad but they were not sent abroad nor returned the money. OC