Three drug peddlers arrested with heroin, drug money

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 24

The Mehat Pur police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling opium. The suspect has been identified as Shinder Singh, alias Pappu, a resident of Tindi Wala village falling under the Ferozepur Sadar police station.

SHO Jatinder Kumar said 255 grams of heroin and Rs 47,000 of drug money were recovered from the suspect. A case under Sections 21(C), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect. Further investigations were on into the matter.

The SHO said the suspect was wanted in drug peddling cases registered at three police stations.

The Nakodar Sadar police arrested two drug peddlers - Kuldeep Singh, alias Viki, and Sandeep, alias Seepa, residents of Uggi village, with 19 grams of heroin, said Investigating Officer Pardeep Kumar.

