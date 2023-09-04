Three drug peddlers land in police dragnet

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 3

The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested two drug peddlers on the charge of selling heroin. The suspects have been identified as Jagroop Singh, a resident of Bhikhi Wind town in Tarn Taran, and his brother Gurjant Singh.

Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sukh Pal Singh said the police recovered 50 grams of heroin from their possession.

The DSP said a case under Sections 21(B), 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 379 (theft) and 411(dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. The police impounded a car, bearing registration number DL-06CS-8616, in which they were travelling with the contraband which was stolen by Gurjant Singh from Lawrence Road, Amritsar.

The DSP said during interrogation, Gurjant told the police that he was going to sell 30 grams of heroin and a car to Gurpal, alias Pala, of Nurmahal, and 20 grams of heroin to Gurmukh Singh, alias Gora, a resident of Ganna Pind village. His elder brother Harchand Singh gave him heroin to sell it further. They both have been nominated in this case.

The DSP said the Nurmahal police also arrested a notorious drug peddler, Gurpal Ram, alias Pala (58), a resident of Mohalla Rangahrra, Nurmahal, with 5 grams of heroin and 300 intoxicant tablets.

