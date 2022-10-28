Three held for attacking cops

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 27

Tensions prevailed at Khalwara Colony in Phagwara subdivision on Wednesday when colony sarpanch Jagjiwan Lal allegedly got into a scuffle with a team of cops from the Sadar Police Station. The police team had gone there to investigate a dispute between the sarpanch and a resident, Ranjit Lal.

Jaspreet Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Phagwara, shared that the accused, Jagjiwan Lal,

had informed the police about the fight between the two parties. A police team rushed to the spot.

When the police team intervened in the quarrel between the accused and Ranjit, the three accused attacked Assistant Sub-inspector Joginder.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaspreet Singh said the Sadar police apprehended the accused, Jagjiwan Lal, Manga and Bachan Lal. On the complaint of ASI Joginder Singh, a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 353, 186, 504, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered against all three accused. Further investigation is underway.

The arrested accused were produced before the local judicial magistrate here on Thursday. They were then sent to police remand for one day. Former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamshot, Phagwara legislator Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal and some other Congress leaders and workers were present at the Tehsil complex when the accused were produced.