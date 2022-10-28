Three held for attacking cops

Phagwara, October 27
Tensions prevailed at Khalwara Colony in Phagwara subdivision on Wednesday when colony sarpanch Jagjiwan Lal allegedly got into a scuffle with a team of cops from the Sadar Police Station. The police team had gone there to investigate a dispute between the sarpanch and a resident, Ranjit Lal.
Jaspreet Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Phagwara, shared that the accused, Jagjiwan Lal,
had informed the police about the fight between the two parties. A police team rushed to the spot.
When the police team intervened in the quarrel between the accused and Ranjit, the three accused attacked Assistant Sub-inspector Joginder.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaspreet Singh said the Sadar police apprehended the accused, Jagjiwan Lal, Manga and Bachan Lal. On the complaint of ASI Joginder Singh, a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 353, 186, 504, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered against all three accused. Further investigation is underway.
The arrested accused were produced before the local judicial magistrate here on Thursday. They were then sent to police remand for one day. Former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamshot, Phagwara legislator Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal and some other Congress leaders and workers were present at the Tehsil complex when the accused were produced.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar calls on UNSC to complete 'unfinished task' of prosecuting 26/11 masterminds
China has blocked India-US proposal to proscribe 4 Pakistan-...
PM Modi moots idea of 'one nation, one uniform' for police
Addressing a ‘Chintan Shivir’ of state home ministers, Modi ...
'Let the good times roll': Billionaire Elon Musk tweets on first morning as new Twitter boss
Musk, a self-styled 'free speech absolutist', has been criti...
Will deregulate uplinking of satellite TV channels within a month: Government
Of 898 TV channels broadcast in country, 532 use foreign sat...
'Men were let in by cops, they stole bra, paraded it': Student shares horrifying memories of men barging into Miranda House during Diwali fest on Instagram
Men acted aggressively and made objectionable remarks, alleg...