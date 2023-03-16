Three held in drugs-related cases

Nawanshahr, March 15
Almost every day drug-related cases are being reported from Nawanshahr district. Three persons have been arrested in connection with three different durgs-related cases from Nawanshahr, and drugs have been seized from their possession. The incidents were reported from Banga city, Sadar Nawanshahr and Behram.
From the Banga city, Jaskirat Singh was arrested with 50 Etizolam and 0.5-mg intoxicant tablets. A case has been registered under Section 22 of the NDPS Act.
From Sadar Nawanshahr, Harmesh Lal was arrested with seven grams of heroin. “We had laid a naka and noticed Harmesh Lal throwing away a polythene (bag). When we checked (the bag), heroin was found,” the police stated. A case has been registered under Section 21 of the NDPS Act.
The police seized 13 intoxicating injections in Behram. These were Buprenorphine injections. The suspect in the case has been identified as 42-year-old Anil Mehta.
Peddler held under NDPS Act
Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicating tablets.
Investigating officer and Shankar police post in-charge Surkhwindar Pal Singh said 240 intoxicating tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Sagar, a resident of Dalla village (Mira Pur) under the Sultan Pur Lodhi police station in Kapurthala. The IO said a case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. — OC
