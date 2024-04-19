Three held with 15 gm heroin

Jalandhar, April 18
Two men were arrested by the Shahkot police and 5 grams of heroin was recovered from them. The duo was arrested at a naka at the Gidderpindi Toll Plaza. They were identified as Pargat Singh, alias Paggu, and Jaskaran Singh, alias Ammu, both residents of Kirtowal Khurd, Harike, Tarn Taran. A case was registered against the duo at the Lohian police station. The police said further investigation was in progress.
In another case, the Bhogpur police arrested a woman near Gate Nizamudinpur. The police spotted a woman carrying a small purse in her hand. On seeing the police , she threw her purse in grass near the gate’s pillar. The police stopped their vehicle and made enquiries from woman. She revealed her identity as Jagir Kaur, a resident of Lakkhan village in Kapurthala. On searching the purse thrown by the woman, the police found 10 grams of heroin in it. A case was registered against the woman at the Bhogpur police station.
