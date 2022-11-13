Three held with 2 stolen bikes

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 12

The city police have arrested three persons who were actively involved in snatching and two-wheeler thefts in the city. The police also recovered two stolen bikes from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Bunty, a resident of Pathankot Bypass, Ram Prakash, a resident of Gobind Nagar, and Shamsher Singh, a resident of village Gagarmal in Amritsar.

SHO Division Number 8 Navdeep Singh said: “The police team led by ASI Balwinder Singh arrested Bunty and Ram Prakash from Gadaipur canal bridge”. He said both of them were coming from the Gadaipur side on a bike which had no number plate on it. When the cops asked them to show the papers, they confessed that they had stolen the bike and were on their way to sell it.

“During interrogation, both also confessed to have looted Rs 4.84 lakh at gunpoint from a person in Rama Mandi in June. They said a person named Azaad was also involved with them in the crime. An FIR in this regard was already registered at the Rama Mandi police stations under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act”, SHO Navdeep said, adding that a case under sections 379, 411 of the IPC had been registered against them, and further investigation regarding their involvement in other crimes, was underway.

In another incident, a police team at Focal Point Chowk intercepted Shamsher coming from service road Amritsar on a bike. “When police officers signalled him to stop, he instead of stopping turned the bike in the opposite direction, following which, police teams nabbed him,” the SHO said, adding when he was asked about bike papers, he confessed that he had stolen the bike. A case under sections 379, 411 of the IPC has been registered against him.