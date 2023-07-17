Three killed, 1 hurt in road mishaps

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 16

Three persons were killed, while one suffered injuries in road accidents here.

According to information, Jatinderpal Singh, a resident of Kattowal village, in a complaint lodged with the Bullowal police station, said his son Japjot Singh, alias Jot, along with his friend Dilshan, was going towards Behram village on a scooter to deliver milk. When his son reached near Buba village, his two-wheeler rammed into a trailer parked on the wrong side. His son could not locate the trailer due to the glare of the headlights of a car. He died in the mishap, while his friend suffered injuries. The police have registered a case against the driver of the trailer.

In another case, Neelam Devi, a resident of Jhanjowal village, in a complaint lodged with the Model Town police, said her husband Hardial Singh was working as a security guard with a private company in Nasrala. He was going for work on his bike. When he reached near Purhiran bypass, he rammed his two-wheeler into a car parked on the wrong side. He lost his life in the mishap. The police have registered a case against the car driver, Harvinder Singh, a resident of Vorma village, Amritsar district.

In yet another mishap, Amritpal Singh, a resident of Bassi Mudda village, told the Hariana police that Karnail Singh (65), a resident of Kothe, was returning home on a scooter after day’s work. When he reached near a dhaba, the driver of a car parked on the roadside all of a sudden opened the door of the car. As a result, Karnail collided with the door of the car and fell on the road. A truck coming from behind ran over him, killing him on the spot. A case against truck driver Anek Raj, a resident of Kathua district, and car driver Pradeep Sharma, a resident of Hoshiarpur, has been registered at the Hariana police station. The police have taken both vehicles into their possession.

