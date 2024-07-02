Three killed in road accidents

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 1

Three persons died in two separate road accidents here today, but no FIRs were registered under the new laws.

In the first accident, two labourers were killed after a speeding truck hit them on the highway near Khusropur, while another accident took place at old Dana Mandi in which a woman labourer died after being hit by a truck. In both cases, no FIR has been registered yet. The police said they were yet to record the statements of the family members of the deceased.

No FIR registered in Nawanshahr too

Nawanshahr: No FIR was registered under new criminal law in Nawanshahr today till the filing of the report. A senior police official said a death due to rash driving was reported on Sunday. However, the case was registered under Sections 279 and 304 of the IPC. “Since the incident took place on Sunday, the case will be registered under the IPC. Court proceedings will be done according to the new criminal laws,” he said.

