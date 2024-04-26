Three killed, woman hurt in road mishaps

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 25

Three youths were killed while a woman suffered injuries in separate road accidents here. According to information, Sarvjeet Singh, a resident of Allahabad, told the police that his son Jang Bahadur was going to Chabbewal for some work in a car.

When he reached near Bilaspur, a trailer hit his vehicle. As a result, Jung Bahadur died on the spot. The police have registered a case against trailer driver Praveen Kumar, a resident of Talwara Jattan, Pathankot.

Balwinder Kaur, a resident of Hakumatpur village, told the Mahilpur police that her nephew Maninder Singh died after being hit by a scooter near Dhada Kalan.

On the complaint of the woman, the police have registered a case against Lakhwinder Singh, a resident of Mazara Dhingrian.

Bishan Singh, a resident of Patial village, told the Garhdiwala police that his nephew Hardeep Singh was riding a bike while his wife Sumeet was riding pillion. A vehicle hit him near Mangarh. Hardeep died in the mishap, while his wife suffered injuries. The police have registered a case.

