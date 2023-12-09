Three lives snuffed out in road mishaps

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 8

Three persons died in two separate accidents in the district. Two cousins, who were returning after selling sugarcane at a mill, died after the tractor in which they were travelling was hit by a bus near Mukerian.

According to information, Balwinder Singh, a resident of Guda Kalan village in Pathankot district, told the police that his cousin Rakesh Kumar and brother Parveen Singh were returning to the village after selling sugarcane at the sugar mill in Mukerian.

When they reached Naharpur village on the Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway, a bus hit them. The duo suffered injuries in the mishap. They were shifted to the hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Balwinder told the police that the impact of the collision was so strong that the tractor broke into two pieces after the mishap. The police arrested the bus driver, Jaspal Singh, a resident of Ratta Khedi, Sangrur district. Further investigations were on in the case.

In another accident, a youth died after the two-wheeler he was riding was hit by a bus at Adamwal village on the Hoshiarpur-Chintpurni road.

According to information, a Punjab Roadways bus was going to Chintpurni from Hoshiarpur around 11 am. The bus hit the two-wheeler near Adamwal village. As a result, the biker, identified as Karanveer Singh, a resident of Bure Jattan village, died on the spot.

Angry residents blocked the main road after the police took too long to reach the spot. They said the police reached the spot around one and a half hours after the mishap. The police took the body into their possession. They registered a case and initiated investigations into the matter.

