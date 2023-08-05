Three more Aam Aadmi Clinics in Phagwara on I-Day

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 4

Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, Capt Karnail Singh along with Civil Surgeon Dr Rajwinder Kaur and SDM Jay Inder Singh today visited the under-construction three Aam Adami Clinics in Hargobind Nagar, Baba Gadhia and Khotrra Road in Phagwara. These clinics would be inaugurated on Independence Day. Senior Medical Officer Dr Lehmber Ram said that two Aam Aadami Clinics are already operational in Hadiabad and Guru Nanakpura in Phagwara city.

DC Karnail Singh, while replying a question about rising cases of dengue, said instructions have been issued to all officers.

#Aam Aadmi Clinics #Kapurthala #Phagwara