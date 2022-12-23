Three nabbed for cellphone theft

Jalandhar: Three thieves have been nabbed by the Raman Mandi police for stealing mobile phones. The police said during a patrol at Surya Enclave, the police party, arrested Suraj, a resident of Qazi Mandi, Teerath Singh, a resident of Qazi Mandi, and Lalit, a resident of Kishanpura. The police recovered a stolen Iphone mobile and a Samsung mobile phone from the trio. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC was registered against them at the Rama Mandi police station on December 20. OC
Nakodar: On the directions of the Punjab Government, a camp was organised at the Nakodar Tehsil office. At least 95 pending cases of land mutations were cleared on the spot, 25 cases of old-age pension were received and 10 applicants were issued sanction letters on the spot, ten UIDI cards were issued, 25 persons were issued job cards under the MNREGA scheme. As many as eight forms were received for voter list amendments and 13 complaints were received. OC
Phagwara: Lohian Khas police have booked four men on the charge of assault. Investigating officer Iqbal Singh said Jaswindar Singh, a resident of Kang Khurd village, has told the police that the accused — Kuldeep Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Shiv Kumar and Mandip Singh, all residents of Kang Kalan — attacked him with sharp weapons on December 16, leaving him injured. A case has been registered against the accused.
