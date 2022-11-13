Three nabbed for illegal mining, 2 tippers seized

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 12

Three people carrying sand in tractors have been held for illegal sand mining in Udhowal village. Two sand tippers were seized from their possession.

Three vehicles filled with illegal sand were seized and the suspects were arrested on the spot.

The suspects were identified as Sukhdev Singh of Bagiwal village, Joginder Singh of Gosuwal and Ravinder Singh, also from Bagiwal.

An FIR was registered against the suspects under Sections 379 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Mehatpur police station on Saturday.