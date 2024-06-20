Three nabbed for ransacking house, attacking family

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 19

Timely action of a PCR team of the Phagwara police saved what could have been a major bloodshed in New Patel Nagar on Wednesday.

The reports state that three car-borne armed assailants came to Vishaldeep Singh’s house in a car, ransacked the place and attacked him and his family. The victims raised alarm and a patrolling police party, led by Inspector Aman Kumar, rushed to the spot and successfully arrested the accused identified as Anandeep Singh and his accomplices Gurssewak and Sandeep Singh.

Phagwara DSP Jaspreet Singh told the correspondent that as per preliminary investigation and Vishaldeep’s statement, the victim took a loan of Rs 12 lakh from the assailant Anandeep in November 2019 for his business. But due to COVID crisis, he could not return the money. However, the police are investigating the matter.

