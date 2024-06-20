Three nabbed for ransacking house, attacking family

Phagwara, June 19
Timely action of a PCR team of the Phagwara police saved what could have been a major bloodshed in New Patel Nagar on Wednesday.
The reports state that three car-borne armed assailants came to Vishaldeep Singh’s house in a car, ransacked the place and attacked him and his family. The victims raised alarm and a patrolling police party, led by Inspector Aman Kumar, rushed to the spot and successfully arrested the accused identified as Anandeep Singh and his accomplices Gurssewak and Sandeep Singh.
Phagwara DSP Jaspreet Singh told the correspondent that as per preliminary investigation and Vishaldeep’s statement, the victim took a loan of Rs 12 lakh from the assailant Anandeep in November 2019 for his business. But due to COVID crisis, he could not return the money. However, the police are investigating the matter.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead, over 60 hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi
The officials have expressed concern that the death toll may...
India reports 110 deaths, 40,000 heatstroke cases this summer
The weather office has forecast above normal temperatures fo...
Punjab’s drugs crackdown on ‘point of sale’; know how police are getting peddlers' neck through meticulous data analysis
Conducts massive raids across top 10 drugs hotspots of each ...
Punjab, Delhi get brief respite from heatwave as light rains lash parts of region
Monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30
Won’t let China sway Dalai Lama’s successor choice: US lawmakers
Meet spiritual leader in Dharamsala, reiterate support for f...