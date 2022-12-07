Three of Landa gang arrested

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 6

The Jalandhar Rural police today claimed to have arrested three members of the Lakhvir Landa’s gang and recovered nine weapons, ammunition and an i20 car from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Lovepreet Singh, alias Laddi, of Garhshankar, Gagandeep Singh, alias Gagan, of Mohalla of Bilga and Sukhwinder Singh of Goraya.

The police have recovered seven pistols, 30 live cartridges, one revolver of 32 bore, five live cartridges, one pistol of 315 bore and two cartridges from them.

Giving details, Swarandeep Singh, SSP, Jalandhar, Rural, Sarabjit Singh Bahia, SP, Investigation, and Jagdish Raj, DSP, Phillaur, said Sukhwinder Pal Singh, in-charge, Apra police post, arrested the trio from a roundabout in Apra town. The police have booked them under Sections 392, 395, 379-B, 387, 506, 115 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

The SSP said they were in contact with gangster Ravi Balachauria of Hoshiarpur, who is lodged in the Amritsar jail. Balachauria is reportedly in contact over phone with another gangster Rajvir Kaushal lodged in the Patiala jail and had been giving directions to the accused to procure weapons from UP, use them in extortion cases and attempt murders of rival gangsters.

Lovepreet already had five cases against him, including murder and attempt to murder. There are four cases registered against Gagandeep.