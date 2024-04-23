Three students injured as e-rickshaw rams into pole

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 22

Three schoolchildren suffered injuries after an e-rickshaw carrying them rammed into an electricity pole near the Kishanpura chowk here this morning. While one child suffered minor injuries, two others suffered serious injuries.

The students who suffered injuries in the mishap. Tribune Photos

Passersby came to the rescue of the injured children and informed the police about the incident. After getting information, the police immediately reached the spot and took the e-rickshaw driver into their custody.

As per eyewitnesses, reckless driving was the reason behind the accident. However, the police authorities revealed that the mishap took place when the e-rickshaw driver made a sharp turn to avoid collision with an auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction.

Gurmeet Singh, SHO of the Division No. 8 police station, said no formal action had been taken as families of the injured children were yet to lodge an official complaint. They had recorded the statement of the driver.

He said two children were undergoing treatment at a hospital. They were waiting for the families of the victims to record their statements. They were scrutinising the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby to verify the driver’s claims and the exact cause of the accident.

