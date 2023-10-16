Three women among 9 booked for murder bid

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 15

The Mehat Pur police have booked nine persons, including three women, on the charges of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt with weapons and rioting.

Investigating officer (IO) Harwinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Makhann Singh, a resident of Dharme Dian Chhana village, his wife Paramjit Kaur and son Rinku, Prema of the same village, Shilo Bai, a resident of Shidham Bet village, Ludhiana, Sandip Singh and Gurdeep Singh, residents of Akowal village, Ludhiana, and Veer Pal Singh of Salem Pur village, Ludhiana.

Kulwant Singh, a resident of Chhohle village, complained to the police that the suspects barged into his house and attacked him and his family members with sharp weapons with an intention to kill them.

The IO said a case under Sections 307, 458, 323, 324, 427, 148 and 149 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. Raids were being conducted to nab the absconding persons.

#Phagwara